Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 68,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,478.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 22,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $206.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.46. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.