Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

NYSE:COP opened at $102.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

