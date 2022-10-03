Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $290,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $56.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

