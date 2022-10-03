Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $331,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,982 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $89.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

