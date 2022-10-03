Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $257,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

