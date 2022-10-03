Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 2,010 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $107.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.