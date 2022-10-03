GAM Holding AG Reduces Stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 64,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 545,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

ERES opened at $10.05 on Monday. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

