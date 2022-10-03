GAM Holding AG Sells 78,313 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 78,313 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

