Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 56.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,612,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,938,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 79,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

