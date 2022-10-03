Gather (GTH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $120,354.00

Gather (GTH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Gather has a total market capitalization of $990,208.60 and $120,354.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gather has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.52 or 1.00018556 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004728 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00064835 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00079099 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.