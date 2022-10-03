GazeTV (GAZE) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. GazeTV has a total market cap of $942,750.00 and $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GazeTV coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GazeTV has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV launched on November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access.

Buying and Selling GazeTV

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GazeTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

