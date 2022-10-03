Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 814 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.78.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

