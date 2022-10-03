Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $318,954.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network/en. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow.GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network.”

