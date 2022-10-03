Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,208 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $135.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

