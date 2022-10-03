Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $76.01 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

