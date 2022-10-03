Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture stock opened at $257.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.40. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $254.27 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

