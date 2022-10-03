Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

