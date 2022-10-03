Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,743 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $486,244,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after acquiring an additional 462,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 325,112 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

ALGN opened at $207.11 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $713.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.02 and a 200-day moving average of $294.28.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile



Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

