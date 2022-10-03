Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 260 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $258.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.69.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

