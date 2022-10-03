Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 760 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $171.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average is $171.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

