Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $251,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $154.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.