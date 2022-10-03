Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

