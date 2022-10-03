Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 622,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,847,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.95 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

