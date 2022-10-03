Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

