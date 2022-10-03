Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

NYSE O opened at $58.20 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

