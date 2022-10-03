Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 998 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VYM stock opened at $94.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

