Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,475,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $223.97 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

