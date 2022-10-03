Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Chubb by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Chubb by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb stock opened at $181.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

