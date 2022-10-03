Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 817 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $164.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

