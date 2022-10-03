Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $397.00.

GNRC opened at $178.14 on Friday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 4,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

