Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNRC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.81. Generac has a 12 month low of $167.11 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

