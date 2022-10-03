Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Cap of $355,196.00

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $355,196.00 and $153.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,409,907 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

