Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $97.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,466. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gentherm Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gentherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Gentherm by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

