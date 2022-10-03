GeoDB (GEO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $258,785.37

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $258,785.37 and approximately $2,879.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,603.66 or 1.00115888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00064595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079460 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,916 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

GeoDB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

