GET Protocol Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. GET Protocol has a market cap of $17.99 million and $28,865.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00008067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram Whitepaper “



