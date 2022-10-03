Ghost Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,603.66 or 1.00115888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00064595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079460 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,638,416 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.