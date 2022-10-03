Giftedhands Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,863.00 (GHD)

Giftedhands (GHD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Giftedhands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Giftedhands has a total market capitalization of $50,157.00 and approximately $26,863.00 worth of Giftedhands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Giftedhands has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010773 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Giftedhands Coin Profile

Giftedhands launched on July 24th, 2021. Giftedhands’ total supply is 1,150,000,000 coins. The official website for Giftedhands is www.giftedhands.io. Giftedhands’ official Twitter account is @giftedhandsGHD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Giftedhands is medium.com/@giftedhandsGHD.

Buying and Selling Giftedhands

According to CryptoCompare, “Giftedhands proposes itself as a solution to the constant issues in payment to its freelancers developers. (GHD) is designed to enable speed up payment process. Important Productivity and get everyone involved success.The GHD token is the official token of the giftedhands platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giftedhands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giftedhands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giftedhands using one of the exchanges listed above.

