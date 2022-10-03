Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

