Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of GBTG stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
