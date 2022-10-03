Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 205,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 21.5% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 623,571 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Cord Blood ( NYSE:CO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Cord Blood from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

