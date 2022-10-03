Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,293 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

