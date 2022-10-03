Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CATH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 60,452 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 314,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 107,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

