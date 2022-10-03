GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN Trading Down 94.7% This Week (GTF)

GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN (GTF) traded down 94.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $52,032.51 and $40,957.00 worth of GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN has traded down 94.7% against the US dollar. One GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001284 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006120 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00275563 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN Profile
GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN (GTF) is a coin. The official website for GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN is www.gtftoken.com. GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @OFFICIAL_1GTF and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GLOBALTRUSTFUND TOKEN Coin Trading
