GNY Price Reaches $0.0103 (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. GNY has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $73,671.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

