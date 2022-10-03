GoChain (GO) Market Cap Reaches $9.39 Million

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $233,630.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoChain has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoChain alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001434 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016364 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,193,366,850 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.