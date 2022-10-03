GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.88 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after purchasing an additional 359,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Amundi lifted its position in GoDaddy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 124,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GoDaddy by 19.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

