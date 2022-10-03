Golem (GLM) Trading 21.3% Lower This Week

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Golem has a market capitalization of $262.31 million and $11.50 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001340 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golem

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit “

