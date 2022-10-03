Golos Blockchain Hits Market Cap of $470,059.11 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $470,059.11 and $235.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007353 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010330 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2021. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 311,535,288 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

