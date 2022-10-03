GOMA Finance Trading Up 33.9% This Week (GOMA)

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. GOMA Finance has a total market capitalization of $304,700.68 and approximately $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOMA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004639 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.37 or 0.01622191 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030298 BTC.

GOMA Finance Profile

GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GOMA Finance is gomatoken.com.

GOMA Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOMA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOMA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GOMA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

