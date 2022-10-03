Gondola Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GDL)

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Gondola Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gondola Finance has a total market cap of $5,894.04 and $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gondola Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00045493 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079186 BTC.

Gondola Finance Coin Profile

Gondola Finance (CRYPTO:GDL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gondola Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

