Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129,510.00

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $428,800.00 and approximately $129,510.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gourmet Galaxy’s official website is gourmetgalaxy.io.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

